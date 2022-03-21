Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2007 Chrysler PT Cruiser

134,000 KM

Details Description Features

$6,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$6,995

+ taxes & licensing

Bart's Used Cars

519-673-3708

Contact Seller
2007 Chrysler PT Cruiser

2007 Chrysler PT Cruiser

134 000 kms WOW

Watch This Vehicle

2007 Chrysler PT Cruiser

134 000 kms WOW

Location

Bart's Used Cars

556 Hamilton Road, London, ON N5Z 1S6

519-673-3708

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$6,995

+ taxes & licensing

134,000KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8791463
  • VIN: 3A4FY48B17T573075

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey - Dark
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 134,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Retro Best Classic Lady Driven Clean Clean 134 000 kms

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Power Windows
Power Steering
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
CD Player
Wheel Covers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Bart's Used Cars

2007 Chrysler PT Cru...
 134,000 KM
$6,995 + tax & lic
2009 Cadillac SRX 3R...
 220,888 KM
$7,995 + tax & lic
2003 Lexus SC 430 SC
 163,830 MI
$17,995 + tax & lic

Email Bart's Used Cars

Bart's Used Cars

Bart's Used Cars

556 Hamilton Road, London, ON N5Z 1S6

Call Dealer

519-673-XXXX

(click to show)

519-673-3708

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory