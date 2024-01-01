Menu
Account
Sign In

2007 Dodge Dakota

Details

$9,295

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2007 Dodge Dakota

certified low km

Watch This Vehicle

2007 Dodge Dakota

certified low km

Location

5 Star Dealer Group

1500 Dundas Street East, London, ON N5W 3B9

519-455-4227

Contact Seller

$9,295

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
CALL
VIN 1D7HE22K27S255378

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 0

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From 5 Star Dealer Group

Used 2020 Nissan Kicks SV NAV CRUSIE CONTROL LOW KM WE FINANCE ALL CREDIT for sale in London, ON
2020 Nissan Kicks SV NAV CRUSIE CONTROL LOW KM WE FINANCE ALL CREDIT 49,530 KM $24,995 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Chevrolet Equinox LT AWD HEATED SEATS LOW KM! WE FINANCE ALL CREDIT! for sale in London, ON
2022 Chevrolet Equinox LT AWD HEATED SEATS LOW KM! WE FINANCE ALL CREDIT! 61,437 KM $31,495 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Ford Escape SE HEATD SEAT CLEAN MUST SEE WE FINANCE ALL CREDIT for sale in London, ON
2017 Ford Escape SE HEATD SEAT CLEAN MUST SEE WE FINANCE ALL CREDIT 157,172 KM $14,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email 5 Star Dealer Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
5 Star Dealer Group

5 Star Dealer Group

5 Star Dealer

1500 Dundas Street East, London, ON N5W 3B9
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-455-XXXX

(click to show)

519-455-4227

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$9,295

+ taxes & licensing

5 Star Dealer Group

519-455-4227

Contact Seller
2007 Dodge Dakota