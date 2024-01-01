2007 Dodge Dakota

Menu
Account
Sign In
<p> </p><p><input class=push-right--half round-full style=--tw-border-spacing-x: 0; --tw-border-spacing-y: 0; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgb(59 130 246 / 0.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000; font-family: inherit; font-feature-settings: inherit; font-size: 14px; line-height: 1.15; margin-top: 0px; margin-left: 0px; transition: 150ms ease-in-out; border-radius: 9999px; margin-right: 0.5rem !important; border: 0px solid #e4e4e7; type=radio value=285590 /><span style=box-sizing: border-box; --tw-border-spacing-x: 0; --tw-border-spacing-y: 0; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgb(59 130 246 / 0.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000; font-family: Inter, ui-sans-serif, system-ui, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji; font-size: 14px; background-color: #ffffff; border: 0px solid #e4e4e7;><span class=weight-bold style=box-sizing: border-box; --tw-border-spacing-x: 0; --tw-border-spacing-y: 0; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgb(59 130 246 / 0.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000; font-weight: bold; border: 0px solid #e4e4e7;>SLT</span> <span class=text-light style=box-sizing: border-box; --tw-border-spacing-x: 0; --tw-border-spacing-y: 0; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgb(59 130 246 / 0.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000; color: #999999; border: 0px solid #e4e4e7;>4WD Quad Cab 131.3 Classic Silver Dakot 4X4 Handles Amazing Drives like a Dream Clean Clean Must Be Seen here @ bartscars.ca 1682 Gore Road@firestone blvd where Barts the Best so Be Smart See Bart !!</span></span></p>

2007 Dodge Dakota

248,535 KM

Details Description Features

$7,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2007 Dodge Dakota

SLT 4WD Quad Cab 131.3"

Watch This Vehicle
11927108

2007 Dodge Dakota

SLT 4WD Quad Cab 131.3"

Location

Bart's Used Cars

1682 Gore Road, London, ON N5W 5L5

519-673-3708

  1. 1731771765
  2. 1731771769
  3. 1731771777
  4. 1731771783
  5. 1731771790
  6. 1731771796
  7. 1731771801
  8. 1731771806
  9. 1731771810
  10. 1731771813
  11. 1731771817
  12. 1731771822
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$7,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
248,535KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1D7HW48P17S180135

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 248,535 KM

Vehicle Description

 

SLT 4WD Quad Cab 131.3" Classic Silver Dakot 4X4 Handles Amazing Drives like a Dream Clean Clean Must Be Seen here @ bartscars.ca 1682 Gore Road@firestone blvd where " Barts the Best" so Be Smart See Bart !!

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Bart's Used Cars

Used 2012 RAM 1500 ST 2WD Reg Cab 140.5
2012 RAM 1500 ST 2WD Reg Cab 140.5" 168,309 KM $10,995 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Toyota Sienna 5DR 7-PASS FWD for sale in London, ON
2014 Toyota Sienna 5DR 7-PASS FWD 329,919 KM $10,995 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Kia Rio EX 5dr HB Auto for sale in London, ON
2013 Kia Rio EX 5dr HB Auto 118,269 KM $8,995 + tax & lic

Email Bart's Used Cars

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Bart's Used Cars

Bart's Used Cars

1682 Gore Road, London, ON N5W 5L5

Call Dealer

519-673-XXXX

(click to show)

519-673-3708

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$7,995

+ taxes & licensing

Bart's Used Cars

519-673-3708

Contact Seller
2007 Dodge Dakota