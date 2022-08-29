Menu
2007 Ford Econoline

65,147 KM

Details Features

$19,995

+ tax & licensing
Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

519-659-7111

*WHEELCHAIR ACCESSIBLE VAN*ONLY 65KMS*CERTIFIED

Location

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

65,147KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 9224851
  • Stock #: XXXX
  • VIN: 1FDNE24L37DB01264

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 65,147 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Wheel Covers
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

