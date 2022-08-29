$19,995+ tax & licensing
$19,995
+ taxes & licensing
Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.
519-659-7111
2007 Ford Econoline
*WHEELCHAIR ACCESSIBLE VAN*ONLY 65KMS*CERTIFIED
Location
Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.
2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4
519-659-7111
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
65,147KM
Used
Good Condition
- VIN: 1FDNE24L37DB01264
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 3-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 65,147 KM
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Wheel Covers
Conventional Spare Tire
