2007 Ford Edge

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL + taxes & licensing 1 9 7 , 1 3 8 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8500979

8500979 Stock #: 1073

1073 VIN: 2fmdk49c17bb42099

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Tan

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 1073

Mileage 197,138 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Exterior Fog Lights Automatic Headlights Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Convenience Keyless Entry Seating Leather Seats Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System CD Player

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.