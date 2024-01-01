Menu
Account
Sign In

2007 Ford F-150

100,312 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2007 Ford F-150

Watch This Vehicle
11910350

2007 Ford F-150

Location

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

  1. 1731471439
  2. 1731471442
  3. 1731471444
  4. 1731471446
  5. 1731471448
  6. 1731471450
  7. 1731471452
  8. 1731471455
  9. 1731471457
  10. 1731471459
  11. 1731471461
  12. 1731471463
  13. 1731471466
  14. 1731471468
  15. 1731471473
  16. 1731471475
  17. 1731471481
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
100,312KM
Good Condition
VIN 1FTRW12W07KA87555

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 100,312 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Used 2010 Nissan Versa 1.8 SL, AUTO, HATCH, 4 DOOR, ONLY 124KMS, CERT for sale in London, ON
2010 Nissan Versa 1.8 SL, AUTO, HATCH, 4 DOOR, ONLY 124KMS, CERT 124,854 KM $6,995 + tax & lic
Used 2009 Harley-Davidson Dyna SUPER GLIDE FXD, UPGRADES, BARS, BAGS, EXHAUST, for sale in London, ON
2009 Harley-Davidson Dyna SUPER GLIDE FXD, UPGRADES, BARS, BAGS, EXHAUST, 33,123 KM $7,995 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Chevrolet Express Cargo Van 2500, 135
2014 Chevrolet Express Cargo Van 2500, 135", WHEELCHAIR ACCESSIBLE, HIGH ROOF, CERT 305,482 KM $12,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Primary

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-659-XXXX

(click to show)

519-659-7111

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

519-659-7111

Contact Seller
2007 Ford F-150