2007 Ford Ranger

301,836 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

519-659-7111

2007 Ford Ranger

2007 Ford Ranger

2007 Ford Ranger

Location

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

301,836KM
Used
As Is Condition
  • Listing ID: 7502094
  • Stock #: 87
  • VIN: 1FTZR45E97PA54777

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 301,836 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Tire Pressure Monitor
Engine Immobilizer
Power Outlet

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-XXXX

519-659-7111

