Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2007 Ford Ranger

109,000 KM

Details Features

$11,991

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$11,991

+ taxes & licensing

Downtown Motor Products

519-601-7474

Contact Seller
2007 Ford Ranger

2007 Ford Ranger

SPORT

Watch This Vehicle

2007 Ford Ranger

SPORT

Location

Downtown Motor Products

744 York Street, London, ON N5W 2S8

519-601-7474

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$11,991

+ taxes & licensing

109,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9161068
  • Stock #: 7644
  • VIN: 1FTYR44U57PA46907

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Yellow
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 109,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Warranty Available
CD Player

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Downtown Motor Products

2014 BMW M5
92,000 KM
$48,991 + tax & lic
2018 Audi A4 Allroad...
 90,000 KM
$38,991 + tax & lic
2015 Mercedes-Benz E...
 136,000 KM
$25,991 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Downtown Motor Products

Downtown Motor Products

Downtown Motor Products

744 York Street, London, ON N5W 2S8

Call Dealer

519-601-XXXX

(click to show)

519-601-7474

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory