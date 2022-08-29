$11,991+ tax & licensing
$11,991
+ taxes & licensing
Downtown Motor Products
519-601-7474
2007 Ford Ranger
2007 Ford Ranger
SPORT
Location
Downtown Motor Products
744 York Street, London, ON N5W 2S8
519-601-7474
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$11,991
+ taxes & licensing
109,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 9161068
- Stock #: 7644
- VIN: 1FTYR44U57PA46907
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Yellow
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 4
- Mileage 109,000 KM
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Warranty Available
CD Player
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Downtown Motor Products
744 York Street, London, ON N5W 2S8