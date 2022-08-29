2007 Ford Ranger

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$11,991 + taxes & licensing 1 0 9 , 0 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9161068

9161068 Stock #: 7644

7644 VIN: 1FTYR44U57PA46907

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Yellow

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 4

Mileage 109,000 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Warranty Warranty Available Media / Nav / Comm CD Player

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.