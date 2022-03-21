Menu
2007 GMC Sierra 3500

254,000 KM

Details Features

$16,991

+ tax & licensing
$16,991

+ taxes & licensing

Downtown Motor Products

519-601-7474

2007 GMC Sierra 3500

2007 GMC Sierra 3500

Cube Van

2007 GMC Sierra 3500

Cube Van

Location

Downtown Motor Products

744 York Street, London, ON N5W 2S8

519-601-7474

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$16,991

+ taxes & licensing

254,000KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 8659933
  • Stock #: 7560
  • VIN: 1GDHG31U271903042

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 254,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Warranty Available
Transmission Overdrive Switch

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Downtown Motor Products

Downtown Motor Products

Downtown Motor Products

744 York Street, London, ON N5W 2S8

519-601-7474

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory