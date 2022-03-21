$16,991+ tax & licensing
$16,991
+ taxes & licensing
Downtown Motor Products
519-601-7474
2007 GMC Sierra 3500
2007 GMC Sierra 3500
Cube Van
Location
Downtown Motor Products
744 York Street, London, ON N5W 2S8
519-601-7474
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$16,991
+ taxes & licensing
254,000KM
Used
Good Condition
- Listing ID: 8659933
- Stock #: 7560
- VIN: 1GDHG31U271903042
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 2
- Mileage 254,000 KM
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Warranty Available
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Downtown Motor Products
Downtown Motor Products
744 York Street, London, ON N5W 2S8