2007 GMC Sierra

119,924 MI

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

519-659-7111

SLT**HEAVY DUTY**6.0L V8**AS IS SPECIAL

SLT**HEAVY DUTY**6.0L V8**AS IS SPECIAL

Location

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

119,924MI
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 6212775
  • Stock #: xxxx
  • VIN: 1GTHC23UX7F108802

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 119,924 MI

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Front Reading Lamps
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
CD Changer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Rear Seat Audio Controls
Bucket Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Leather Steering Wheel
Privacy Glass
Engine Immobilizer
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Conventional Spare Tire

519-659-XXXX

