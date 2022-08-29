$10,995+ tax & licensing
$10,995
+ taxes & licensing
Bart's Used Cars
519-673-3708
2007 Honda Accord
SE
Location
556 Hamilton Road, London, ON N5Z 1S6
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
184,112KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 9091825
- VIN: 1HGCM56717A814070
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Grey - Light
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 184,112 KM
Vehicle Description
Here ya Go ! Everyones favourite in immaculate condition pristine and pre owned reaady for your driveway !
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Sunroof / Moonroof
CD Player
Automatic Headlights
Sun/Moonroof
