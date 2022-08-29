Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2007 Honda Accord

184,112 KM

Details Description Features

$10,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$10,995

+ taxes & licensing

Bart's Used Cars

519-673-3708

Contact Seller
2007 Honda Accord

2007 Honda Accord

SE

Watch This Vehicle

2007 Honda Accord

SE

Location

Bart's Used Cars

556 Hamilton Road, London, ON N5Z 1S6

519-673-3708

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$10,995

+ taxes & licensing

184,112KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9091825
  • VIN: 1HGCM56717A814070

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Grey - Light
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 184,112 KM

Vehicle Description

Here ya Go ! Everyones favourite in immaculate condition pristine and pre owned reaady for your driveway !

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Sunroof / Moonroof
CD Player
Automatic Headlights
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Bart's Used Cars

2013 Chevrolet Cruze...
 208,932 KM
$11,995 + tax & lic
2013 Chrysler Town &...
 190,890 KM
$12,995 + tax & lic
2008 Buick Allure CXL
 152,956 KM
$10,995 + tax & lic

Email Bart's Used Cars

Bart's Used Cars

Bart's Used Cars

556 Hamilton Road, London, ON N5Z 1S6

Call Dealer

519-673-XXXX

(click to show)

519-673-3708

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory