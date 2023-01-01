$8,995+ tax & licensing
$8,995
+ taxes & licensing
Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.
2007 Honda CR-V
2007 Honda CR-V
EX-L*LEATHER*AUTO*SUNROOF*4 CYLINDER*CERTIFIED
Location
Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.
2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$8,995
+ taxes & licensing
246,659KM
Used
Good Condition
- Listing ID: 9637453
- Stock #: XXXX
- VIN: 5J6RE48757L817047
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 246,659 KM
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Alloy Wheels
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
CD Player
Sun/Moonroof
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.
2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4