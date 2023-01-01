Menu
2007 Honda CR-V

209,293 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2007 Honda CR-V

2007 Honda CR-V

LX*4X4*AUTO*4 CYLINDER*

2007 Honda CR-V

LX*4X4*AUTO*4 CYLINDER*

Location

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

  1677249733
  1677249735
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

209,293KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 9650578
  • Stock #: XXXX
  • VIN: 5J6RE48377L805821

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 209,293 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
CD Player

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

