2007 Honda Fit

208,048 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Forest City Mazda

519-649-1800

2007 Honda Fit

2007 Honda Fit

Sport

2007 Honda Fit

Sport

Location

Forest City Mazda

652 Wharncliffe Rd S, London, ON N6J 2N4

519-649-1800

  1. 9577084
  2. 9577084
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

208,048KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9577084
  • Stock #: 23M36222A
  • VIN: JHMGD37617S815786

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Orange
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 23M36222A
  • Mileage 208,048 KM

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
5 Speed Manual
CD Player
ABS Brakes

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Forest City Mazda

Forest City Mazda

652 Wharncliffe Rd S, London, ON N6J 2N4

