Forest City Mazda
519-649-1800
2007 Honda Fit
Sport
Location
652 Wharncliffe Rd S, London, ON N6J 2N4
208,048KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9577084
- Stock #: 23M36222A
- VIN: JHMGD37617S815786
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Orange
- Body Style Hatchback
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 208,048 KM
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
5 Speed Manual
CD Player
ABS Brakes
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
652 Wharncliffe Rd S, London, ON N6J 2N4