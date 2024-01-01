Menu
Account
Sign In

2007 Honda Odyssey

287,996 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2007 Honda Odyssey

Watch This Vehicle
11910305

2007 Honda Odyssey

Location

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

  1. 1731469421
  2. 1731469423
  3. 1731469427
  4. 1731469430
  5. 1731469434
  6. 1731469438
  7. 1731469442
  8. 1731469444
  9. 1731469447
  10. 1731469449
  11. 1731469452
  12. 1731469454
  13. 1731469456
  14. 1731469459
  15. 1731469462
  16. 1731469464
  17. 1731469467
Contact Seller

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
287,996KM
As Is Condition
VIN 5FNRL384278511499

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 287,996 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Used 2010 Nissan Versa 1.8 SL, AUTO, HATCH, 4 DOOR, ONLY 124KMS, CERT for sale in London, ON
2010 Nissan Versa 1.8 SL, AUTO, HATCH, 4 DOOR, ONLY 124KMS, CERT 124,854 KM $6,995 + tax & lic
Used 2009 Harley-Davidson Dyna SUPER GLIDE FXD, UPGRADES, BARS, BAGS, EXHAUST, for sale in London, ON
2009 Harley-Davidson Dyna SUPER GLIDE FXD, UPGRADES, BARS, BAGS, EXHAUST, 33,123 KM $7,995 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Chevrolet Express Cargo Van 2500, 135
2014 Chevrolet Express Cargo Van 2500, 135", WHEELCHAIR ACCESSIBLE, HIGH ROOF, CERT 305,482 KM $12,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Primary

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-659-XXXX

(click to show)

519-659-7111

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

519-659-7111

Contact Seller
2007 Honda Odyssey