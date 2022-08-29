Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2007 Hummer H3

168,236 KM

Details Description Features

$18,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$18,995

+ taxes & licensing

South West Auto Group

519-668-7111

Contact Seller
2007 Hummer H3

2007 Hummer H3

4WD|HtdLthrSeats|Sunroof|Alloys|PwrDrSeat|Cruise

Watch This Vehicle

2007 Hummer H3

4WD|HtdLthrSeats|Sunroof|Alloys|PwrDrSeat|Cruise

Location

South West Auto Group

55 Southdale Rd E, London, ON N6C 4X5

519-668-7111

  1. 1668016687
  2. 1668016695
  3. 1668016697
  4. 1668016690
  5. 1668016698
  6. 1668016693
  7. 1668016697
  8. 1668016689
  9. 1668016697
  10. 1668016695
  11. 1668016683
  12. 1668016692
  13. 1668016716
  14. 1668016712
  15. 1668016714
  16. 1668016694
  17. 1668016697
  18. 1668016693
  19. 1668016694
  20. 1668016695
  21. 1668017088
  22. 1668016693
  23. 1668016699
  24. 1668017116
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$18,995

+ taxes & licensing

168,236KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9270160
  • Stock #: 2726
  • VIN: 5gtdn13e378176478

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Yellow
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 5-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 168,236 KM

Vehicle Description

4X4, Heated Leather Seats, Sunroof, Lumbar Support, Power Driver Seat, Alloys, A/C, Power Windows, Locks, Mirrors, Cruise Control, Airbag, ABS, Traction Control, Tripometer, Cupholders

 

At South West Auto Group, we are dedicated to help you along your car buying process with helpful, knowledge, and non-pressured staff to help along the way. Recieve a CarFax, 150 Point safety inspection, and a clean up with every vehicle. 

As part of our referral program, get paid when you send your family and friends and buy.

We want your trade-in! Get an instant Trade In Value on your vehicle: https://southwestautogroup.ca/trade-in-value/

Not sure about your credit, get a Free Credit Check that doesnt affect your credit score: https://southwestautogroup.ca/free-credit-check/

Our dedicated team of credit rebuilding professionals’ work hand and hand with some of the top lenders in Canada to achieve the best rate, term & payments. Apply online to get your easy, stress-free loan: https://southwestautogroup.ca/financing

✅ Good, Bad, No credit

✅ $0 Down Options

✅ Cashback Options

✅ Existing Auto Loan

✅ Second chance credit

✅ Repossession

✅ Divorce

✅ Bankruptcy/Consumer Proposal

✅ Pension & disability

✅ Slow/late payments

 

*Our Staff put in the most effort to ensure the accuracy of the information listed above. Please confirm with a sales representative to confirm the accuracy of this information*

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Front Reading Lamps
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Entry
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Heated Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Sunroof / Moonroof
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From South West Auto Group

2012 RAM 1500 OUTDOO...
 152,524 KM
$16,995 + tax & lic
2017 RAM 1500 4X4|Cr...
 106,866 KM
$28,995 + tax & lic
2018 RAM 1500 5.7L V...
 116,111 KM
$31,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email South West Auto Group

South West Auto Group

South West Auto Group

55 Southdale Rd E, London, ON N6C 4X5

Call Dealer

519-668-XXXX

(click to show)

519-668-7111

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory