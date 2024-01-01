$CALL+ tax & licensing
2007 hurricain 162
2007 hurricain 162
Location
Empire Auto Group
2293 Dundas St, London, ON N5V 1R4
519-659-0888
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
64,000KM
Used
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 64,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking to Purchase or Finance a Hurricain 162 or just a Hurricain Motorhome? We carry 100s of handpicked vehicles, with multiple Hurricain Motorhomes in stock! Visit us online at www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA to view our full line-up of Hurricain 162s or similar Motorhomes. New Vehicles Arriving Daily!
FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR THIS LIKE NEW HURRICAIN 162!
REGARDLESS OF YOUR CURRENT CREDIT SITUATION! APPLY WITH CONFIDENCE!
SAME DAY APPROVALS! www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA or CALL/TEXT 519.659.0888.
THIS, LIKE NEW HURRICAIN 162 INCLUDES:
* Wide range of options that you will enjoy.
* Comfortable interior seating
* Safety Options to protect your loved ones
* Fully Certified
* Pre-Delivery Inspection
* Door Step Delivery All Over Ontario
* Empire Auto Group Seal of Approval, for this handpicked Hurricain 162
* Finished in White, makes this Hurricain look sharp
SEE MORE AT : www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA
* All prices exclude HST and Licensing. At times, a down payment may be required for financing however, we will work hard to achieve a $0 down payment.
The above price does not include administration fees of $499.
Empire Auto Group
Empire Auto Group
2293 Dundas St, London, ON N5V 1R4
2007 hurricain 162