2007 Hyundai Accent

251,040 KM

Details Features

$3,495

+ tax & licensing
$3,495

+ taxes & licensing

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

519-659-7111

2007 Hyundai Accent

2007 Hyundai Accent

HATCHBACK*ALLOYS*SUNROOF*AUTO*AS IS SPECIAL

2007 Hyundai Accent

HATCHBACK*ALLOYS*SUNROOF*AUTO*AS IS SPECIAL

Location

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$3,495

+ taxes & licensing

251,040KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 9363427
  • VIN: KMHCN35C77U037368

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 251,040 KM

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Power Steering
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Alloy Wheels
Sunroof / Moonroof
CD Player

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Primary

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

