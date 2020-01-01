Menu
2007 Hyundai Sonata

GL W/XM

Location

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • 282,552KM
  • Used
  • As Is Condition
  • Listing ID: 4406559
  • Stock #: 1099
  • VIN: 5npet46c47h279777
Exterior Colour
Blue
Interior Colour
Gray
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Side Air Bag
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Front Head Air Bag
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Door Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Power Outlet
  • Temporary spare tire
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • CD Player
  • MP3 Player
  • Satellite Radio
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Exterior
  • Steel Wheels
Powertrain
  • Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
  • Wheel Covers
  • Manual Steering

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

