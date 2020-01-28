Menu
Account
Sign In

2007 Hyundai Sonata

Watch This Vehicle

2007 Hyundai Sonata

Location

5 Star Dealer Group

1500 Dundas Street East, London, ON N5W 3B9

519-455-4227

  1. 4595781
  2. 4595781
  3. 4595781
  4. 4595781
  5. 4595781
  6. 4595781
  7. 4595781
  8. 4595781
  9. 4595781
  10. 4595781
  11. 4595781
  12. 4595781
  13. 4595781
  14. 4595781
Contact Seller

$4,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 151,411KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4595781
  • Stock #: OX5250
  • VIN: 5NPET46C97H258987
Exterior Colour
Red
Interior Colour
Beige
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door

Car Financing Available For All Credit Situations! Whether you have Great Credit, No Credit, Slow Credit, Bad Credit, Been Bankrupt, On Disability Or on a Pension, we have multiple lenders that want to give you a car loan. Our Finance Specialists will secure the Best Interest Rate for your car loan Guaranteed! For Your No Hassle, Same Day Auto Financing Approvals Call Our Finance Department 24hrs a day, 7 days a week at 1-888-355-4442 Or Fill out our online application, which will take less than a few minutes to submit at www.theloanapprover.com. Please note, at times a down payment may be required for financing, but we will work hard for you to get you a $0 down car loan at an affordable monthly payment. Apply with Confidence! Price of vehicle includes $480 administration fee charge. HST and Licensing Cost are extra.

Comfort
  • Air Conditioning

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From 5 Star Dealer Group

2016 Jeep Cherokee
 59,360 KM
$25,495 + tax & lic
2019 Toyota Corolla
 39,588 KM
$21,995 + tax & lic
2019 Chevrolet Malibu
 48,845 KM
$22,995 + tax & lic
5 Star Dealer Group

5 Star Dealer Group

5 Star Dealer

1500 Dundas Street East, London, ON N5W 3B9

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

519-455-XXXX

(click to show)

519-455-4227

Send A Message