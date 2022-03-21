Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2007 Hyundai Sonata

269,891 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

519-659-7111

Contact Seller
2007 Hyundai Sonata

2007 Hyundai Sonata

Watch This Vehicle

2007 Hyundai Sonata

Location

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

269,891KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8727131
  • Stock #: 1175
  • VIN: 5npet46c67h296418

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 1175
  • Mileage 269,891 KM

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
CD Player
Manual Steering

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2016 Dodge Grand Car...
 181,138 KM
$11,995 + tax & lic
2012 Dodge Grand Car...
 164,530 KM
$8,495 + tax & lic
2015 Lincoln MKC *AW...
 110,669 KM
$16,495 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Primary

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

Call Dealer

519-659-XXXX

(click to show)

519-659-7111

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory