2007 Hyundai Sonata
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
269,891KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8727131
- Stock #: 1175
- VIN: 5npet46c67h296418
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Beige
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
Vehicle Features
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
CD Player
Manual Steering
