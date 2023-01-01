Menu
2007 Jeep Compass

173,096 KM

Details Description Features

$3,000

+ tax & licensing
$3,000

+ taxes & licensing

Kenny U-Pull

844-536-6987

2007 Jeep Compass

2007 Jeep Compass

Sport

2007 Jeep Compass

Sport

Location

Kenny U-Pull

1994 River Road, London, ON N5W 6C5

844-536-6987

$3,000

+ taxes & licensing

173,096KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10276338
  • Stock #: 23-008066-07
  • VIN: 1J8FF47W77D421462

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour UNKNOWN
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 23-008066-07
  • Mileage 173,096 KM

Vehicle Description

Runs, Drives, No Engine Lights, May need a wheel bearing replaced noise coming from front end, also will need brakes serviced, Body is fairly clean other than a few spots shown in photos

AS IS - This vehicle is being sold as-is, unfit, and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser’s expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition. Prices are plus HST and licencing fees. Please Note: This is a Used Vehicle. The equipment listed above is the configuration of the vehicle as originally sold. Items such as Satellite Radio, OnStar and other service subscriptions, original tires, and removable accessories (such as cargo nets) may or may not be included with the vehicle. Mileage was accurate at the time of listing. Check with Kenny U-Pull London to confirm details or for more information.

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

• Power Brakes  • Power Windows  • Power Mirrors  • Power Locks  • Air Conditioning  • Tilt Steering  • Pulse Wiper &...

