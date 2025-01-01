Menu
2007 Kia Rio

47,778 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
EX, AUTO, SEDAN, ONLY 47,000KMS, CERTIFIED

12303131

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

47,778KM
Good Condition
VIN KNADE123476254153

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 47,778 KM

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost

Mechanical

Power Steering

Interior

Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Buy From Home Available

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4
Member UCDA Member

519-659-7111

