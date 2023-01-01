2007 Mazda B-Series

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified. $CALL + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 7 0 , 2 5 9 M I Used Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 9614602

9614602 Stock #: 1190

1190 VIN: 4F4YR12D97PM06401

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Stock # 1190

Mileage 70,259 MI

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes Temporary spare tire Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Tire Pressure Monitor Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player MP3 Player Auxiliary Audio Input Exterior Sliding Rear Window Privacy Glass Steel Wheels Seating Split Bench Seat Cloth Seats Convenience Power Outlet

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.