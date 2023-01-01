Menu
2007 Mazda B-Series

70,259 MI

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

519-659-7111

SX

Location

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

70,259MI
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9614602
  • Stock #: 1190
  • VIN: 4F4YR12D97PM06401

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 70,259 MI

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Temporary spare tire
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Sliding Rear Window
Privacy Glass
Steel Wheels
Split Bench Seat
Cloth Seats
Power Outlet

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Primary

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

