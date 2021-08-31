2007 Mercedes-Benz M-Class

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$13,499 + taxes & licensing 1 6 6 , 0 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8067049

8067049 Stock #: SP2646

SP2646 VIN: 4JGBB86E27A265992

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Beige

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 166,000 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Exterior Fog Lights Alloy Wheels Automatic Headlights Interior Security System Air Conditioning Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Heated Steering Wheel Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Seats Convenience Keyless Entry Seating Heated Seats Comfort Sunroof / Moonroof Warranty Warranty Available Warranty Included Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Additional Features Sun/Moonroof CLEAN CARFAX

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.