Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2007 Mercedes-Benz M-Class

166,000 KM

Details Description Features

$13,499

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$13,499

+ taxes & licensing

Sport Motors

519-697-0190

Contact Seller
2007 Mercedes-Benz M-Class

2007 Mercedes-Benz M-Class

3.5L 4MATIC+Leather+2 Sets of Tires+CLEAN CARFAX

Watch This Vehicle

2007 Mercedes-Benz M-Class

3.5L 4MATIC+Leather+2 Sets of Tires+CLEAN CARFAX

Location

Sport Motors

1080 Oxford St E, London, ON N5Y 3L5

519-697-0190

Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$13,499

+ taxes & licensing

166,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8067049
  • Stock #: SP2646
  • VIN: 4JGBB86E27A265992

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Beige
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 166,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Accident Free! Carfax Verified! Canadian Vehicle!

**ALL INCLUSIVE, HAGGLE-FREE PRICING**

Apply For Financing On WWW.SPORTMOTORS.CA/FINANCING

ML350 3.5L 4MATIC+Sunroof+Power Leather Heated Seats+2 Sets of Tires (Winter & All Season)+Dual Temperature Controls

Welcome to Sport Motors & Thank you for checking out our ad!

--519-697-0190--

Want to see 70+ high quality pictures? Please visit our website @ WWW.SPORTMOTORS.CA 

OVER 100 VEHICLES IN STOCK! 

$13,499

Taxes and licencing extra

NO HIDDEN FEES

Price Includes:

-> Safety Certificate (Full inspection exceeding industry standards)

-> 3 Months Warranty

-> Oil Change

-> CarFax Report

-> Professional Full Interior and exterior detail

  Operating Hours:

 Monday to Thursday: 10:00 AM to 6:00 PM

Friday: 10:00 AM to 5:00 PM

Saturday: 10:00 AM to 5:00 PM

Sunday: Closed

Please call us or come visit us in person @ 1080 Oxford ST E.

90 days/1,500 Km, $1000 per claim See us for more info

WWW.SPORTMOTORS.CA

We have made every reasonable attempt to ensure options are correct, but please verify with your sales professional. Thank you

*Please note that price is subject to change without notice*

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
CD Player
Sun/Moonroof
CLEAN CARFAX

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Sport Motors

2008 Nissan Versa 1....
 144,000 KM
$5,999 + tax & lic
2015 Nissan Sentra S...
 57,000 KM
$14,249 + tax & lic
2013 Chevrolet Cruze...
 130,000 KM
$10,499 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Sport Motors

Sport Motors

Sport Motors

Sport Motors

1080 Oxford St E, London, ON N5Y 3L5

Call Dealer

519-697-XXXX

(click to show)

519-697-0190

Alternate Numbers
519-697-6465
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory