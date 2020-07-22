Menu
2007 Nissan Altima

189,800 KM

$3,890

+ tax & licensing
2007 Nissan Altima

2007 Nissan Altima

3.5 SE

2007 Nissan Altima

3.5 SE

Location

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

189,800KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 5609379
  • VIN: 1n4bl21e07c142840

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 189,800 KM

Vehicle Description

MEMBER OF OMVIC. BUY WITH CONFIDENCE! WE STAND BEHIND EVERY CAR WE SELL!

2007 Nissan Altima 3.5 SE leather interior, push to start and sunroof. will be sold certified with new brakes and rotors, one month warranty on engine and transmission. CARFAX available upon reuquest. No hidden Fees. Just pay for licensing and tax .Feel Free to ask us any questions about the vehicle. CARFLEX 370 Adelaide street N , London,ON N6B 3K4 Carflexdealership@Gmail.com

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Rear Reading Lamps
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Keyless Start
Conventional Spare Tire

