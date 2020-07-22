+ taxes & licensing
226-503-3132
370 Adelaide St N, London, ON N6B 3P6
226-503-3132
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
+ taxes & licensing
MEMBER OF OMVIC. BUY WITH CONFIDENCE! WE STAND BEHIND EVERY CAR WE SELL!
2007 Nissan Altima 3.5 SE leather interior, push to start and sunroof. will be sold certified with new brakes and rotors, one month warranty on engine and transmission. CARFAX available upon reuquest. No hidden Fees. Just pay for licensing and tax .Feel Free to ask us any questions about the vehicle. CARFLEX 370 Adelaide street N , London,ON N6B 3K4 Carflexdealership@Gmail.com
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
370 Adelaide St N, London, ON N6B 3P6