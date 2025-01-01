Menu
Account
Sign In
Used 2007 Nissan Versa 1.8 S for sale in London, ON

2007 Nissan Versa

46,052 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2007 Nissan Versa

1.8 S

Watch This Vehicle
12672804

2007 Nissan Versa

1.8 S

Location

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

  1. 1750510751
  2. 1750510751
  3. 1750510751
  4. 1750510751
  5. 1750510751
  6. 1750510751
  7. 1750510751
  8. 1750510751
  9. 1750510751
  10. 1750510751
  11. 1750510751
  12. 1750510751
  13. 1750510751
  14. 1750510751
  15. 1750510751
  16. 1750510751
  17. 1750510751
Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree_LowKilometer

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
46,052KM
VIN 3N1BC11E47L409943

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # M59A
  • Mileage 46,052 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Remote Trunk Release

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player

Seating

Cloth Seats

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Exterior

Steel Wheels

Additional Features

Wheel Covers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Used 2012 Harley-Davidson FLHTK Electra Glide Ultra Limited for sale in London, ON
2012 Harley-Davidson FLHTK Electra Glide Ultra Limited 63,363 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2007 Toyota Corolla CE for sale in London, ON
2007 Toyota Corolla CE 260,190 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2012 Chrysler 300 LIMITED for sale in London, ON
2012 Chrysler 300 LIMITED 281,404 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Primary

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-659-XXXX

(click to show)

519-659-7111

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

519-659-7111

2007 Nissan Versa