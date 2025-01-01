Menu
2007 Pontiac G5

211,130 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2007 Pontiac G5

2007 Pontiac G5

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

Used
211,130KM
As Is Condition
VIN 1G2AJ55F077287163

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 211,130 KM

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost

Power Steering

Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats

CD Player

Automatic Headlights

Wheel Covers

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4
519-659-7111

