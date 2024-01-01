Menu
<div>This is as traded and sold As Is vehicle, feel free to contact the service Shop can be reached at 519-696-7253 ext 2 to book a pre safety inspection if you want to know what it needs for safety. <br></div>

2007 Pontiac Grand Prix

167,232 KM

$3,000

+ tax & licensing
2007 Pontiac Grand Prix

SEDAN

2007 Pontiac Grand Prix

SEDAN

That Car Place

443 Exeter Rd, London, ON N6E 2Z3

519-686-7253

$3,000

+ taxes & licensing

167,232KM
Used
VIN 2G2WP552X71231486

  • Exterior Colour Maroon
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 167,232 KM

Vehicle Description

This is as traded and sold As Is vehicle, feel free to contact the service Shop can be reached at 519-696-7253 ext 2 to book a pre safety inspection if you want to know what it needs for safety.

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks

Exterior

Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Windows

Rear Defrost

Safety

Child Safety Locks

Additional Features

Driver Side Airbag
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email That Car Place

That Car Place

That Car Place

443 Exeter Rd, London, ON N6E 2Z3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

519-686-7253

$3,000

+ taxes & licensing

That Car Place

519-686-7253

2007 Pontiac Grand Prix