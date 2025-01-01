$3,999+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2007 Pontiac Montana
w/1SB
2007 Pontiac Montana
w/1SB
Location
Manal Motors
1509 Fanshawe Park Rd W, London, ON N6H 5L3
519-872-5166
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$3,999
+ taxes & licensing
Used
196,639KM
Good Condition
VIN 1GMDU23107D210098
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gold
- Interior Colour Gold
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 196,639 KM
Vehicle Description
Its Pontic Montana SV6 mini van for the family use or delivery purpose. it is clean, certified and good condition. AC working perfectly. tires and seat cover are newly installed. its a great opportunity for all. Come for the test drive.
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Safety Locks
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Luggage Rack
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire
Seating
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bucket Seats
Convenience
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Power Outlet
Additional Features
Wheel Covers
Telematics
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Manal Motors
2012 Ford Fusion 4dr Sdn SEL AWD 168,386 KM $7,900 + tax & lic
2016 Ford Focus SE 145,500 KM $9,200 + tax & lic
2010 Honda Accord 4dr I4 Auto EX 195,000 KM $8,800 + tax & lic
Email Manal Motors
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Manal Motors
1509 Fanshawe Park Rd W, London, ON N6H 5L3
Call Dealer
519-872-XXXX(click to show)
$3,999
+ taxes & licensing>
Manal Motors
519-872-5166
2007 Pontiac Montana