<p><span style=color: #080809; font-family: Segoe UI Historic, Segoe UI, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 15px; white-space-collapse: preserve; background-color: #ffffff;>Its Pontic Montana SV6 mini van for the family use or delivery purpose. it is clean, certified and good condition. AC working perfectly. tires and seat cover are newly installed. its a great opportunity for all. Come for the test drive.</span></p>

2007 Pontiac Montana

196,639 KM

$3,999

+ taxes & licensing
2007 Pontiac Montana

w/1SB

12813934

2007 Pontiac Montana

w/1SB

Manal Motors

1509 Fanshawe Park Rd W, London, ON N6H 5L3

519-872-5166

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
196,639KM
Good Condition
VIN 1GMDU23107D210098

  • Exterior Colour Gold
  • Interior Colour Gold
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 196,639 KM

Vehicle Description

Its Pontic Montana SV6 mini van for the family use or delivery purpose. it is clean, certified and good condition. AC working perfectly. tires and seat cover are newly installed. its a great opportunity for all. Come for the test drive.

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Safety Locks

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps

AM/FM Radio
CD Player

Alloy Wheels
Luggage Rack
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bucket Seats

Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Power Outlet

Wheel Covers
Telematics

Manal Motors

Manal Motors

1509 Fanshawe Park Rd W, London, ON N6H 5L3

519-872-5166

