2007 Pontiac Torrent

224,840 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Empire Auto Group

519-659-0888

Location

Empire Auto Group

2293 Dundas St, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-0888

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

224,840KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8368503
  • Stock #: E3913

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # E3913
  • Mileage 224,840 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking to Purchase or Finance a Pontiac Torrent or just a Pontiac Suv? We carry 100s of handpicked vehicles, with multiple Pontiac Suvs in stock!

FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR THIS LIKE NEW PONTIAC TORRENT!
REGARDLESS OF YOUR CURRENT CREDIT SITUATION! APPLY WITH CONFIDENCE!
SAME DAY APPROVALS!

THIS, LIKE NEW PONTIAC TORRENT INCLUDES:

* Wide range of options including FAST APPROVALS,,ALL CREDIT,,LOW RATES, and more.
* Comfortable interior seating
* Safety Options to protect your loved ones
* Fully Certified
* Pre-Delivery Inspection
* Door Step Delivery All Over Ontario
* Empire Auto Group Seal of Approval, for this handpicked Pontiac Torrent
* Finished in Red, makes this Pontiac look sharp

SEE MORE AT : www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA

* All prices exclude HST and Licensing.
The above price does not include administration fees of $499.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
ABS
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Sunroof / Moonroof
5 Passenger
AM/FM/CD
LEATHER
Electric Mirrors
VOICE COMMAND/ RECOGNITION
AIRBAG FRONT LEFT
AIRBAG FRONT RIGHT
2 Year Free Oil Changes Included On All Our Certified Vehicles

