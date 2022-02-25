$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Empire Auto Group
519-659-0888
2007 Pontiac Torrent
2007 Pontiac Torrent
Location
Empire Auto Group
2293 Dundas St, London, ON N5V 1R4
519-659-0888
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
224,840KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8368503
- Stock #: E3913
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # E3913
- Mileage 224,840 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking to Purchase or Finance a Pontiac Torrent or just a Pontiac Suv? We carry 100s of handpicked vehicles, with multiple Pontiac Suvs in stock! Visit us online at www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA to view our full line-up of Pontiac Torrents or similar Suvs. New Vehicles Arriving Daily!
FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR THIS LIKE NEW PONTIAC TORRENT!
REGARDLESS OF YOUR CURRENT CREDIT SITUATION! APPLY WITH CONFIDENCE!
SAME DAY APPROVALS! www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA or CALL/TEXT 519.659.0888.
THIS, LIKE NEW PONTIAC TORRENT INCLUDES:
* Wide range of options including FAST APPROVALS,,ALL CREDIT,,LOW RATES, and more.
* Comfortable interior seating
* Safety Options to protect your loved ones
* Fully Certified
* Pre-Delivery Inspection
* Door Step Delivery All Over Ontario
* Empire Auto Group Seal of Approval, for this handpicked Pontiac Torrent
* Finished in Red, makes this Pontiac look sharp
SEE MORE AT : www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA
* All prices exclude HST and Licensing. At times, a down payment may be required for financing however, we will work hard to achieve a $0 down payment.
The above price does not include administration fees of $499.
Vehicle Features
Fog Lights
Traction Control
ABS
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Sunroof / Moonroof
5 Passenger
AM/FM/CD
LEATHER
Electric Mirrors
VOICE COMMAND/ RECOGNITION
AIRBAG FRONT LEFT
AIRBAG FRONT RIGHT
2 Year Free Oil Changes Included On All Our Certified Vehicles
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Empire Auto Group
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Empire Auto Group
Empire Auto Group
2293 Dundas St, London, ON N5V 1R4