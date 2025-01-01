Menu
Account
Sign In

2007 Toyota Avalon

257,779 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2007 Toyota Avalon

XLS

Watch This Vehicle
12814081

2007 Toyota Avalon

XLS

Location

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

  1. 1753916566666
  2. 1753916567168
  3. 1753916567629
  4. 1753916568064
  5. 1753916568497
  6. 1753916568936
  7. 1753916569425
  8. 1753916569908
  9. 1753916570355
  10. 1753916570782
  11. 1753916571212
  12. 1753916571628
  13. 1753916572099
  14. 1753916572571
  15. 1753916573008
  16. 1753916573491
  17. 1753916573946
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
257,779KM
VIN 4T1BK36B37U220017

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 257,779 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
CD Changer

Seating

Leather Seats
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Knee Air Bag
Conventional Spare Tire
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Used 2012 Victory Cross Country for sale in London, ON
2012 Victory Cross Country 58,505 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2019 Indian Chief CHIEFTAIN DARK HORSE, LOADED, LIGHT DAMAGE, AS IS for sale in London, ON
2019 Indian Chief CHIEFTAIN DARK HORSE, LOADED, LIGHT DAMAGE, AS IS 35,020 KM $14,495 + tax & lic
Used 2008 Harley-Davidson FLHX STREET GLIDE, 103CI, 6 SPEED, EXHAUST, UPGRADED for sale in London, ON
2008 Harley-Davidson FLHX STREET GLIDE, 103CI, 6 SPEED, EXHAUST, UPGRADED 100,009 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Primary

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-659-XXXX

(click to show)

519-659-7111

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

519-659-7111

2007 Toyota Avalon