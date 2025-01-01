Menu
Account
Sign In
Used 2007 Toyota Corolla CE for sale in London, ON

2007 Toyota Corolla

84,762 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2007 Toyota Corolla

CE

Watch This Vehicle
12718185

2007 Toyota Corolla

CE

Location

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

  1. 1751635538
  2. 1751635538
  3. 1751635538
  4. 1751635538
  5. 1751635538
  6. 1751635538
  7. 1751635538
  8. 1751635538
  9. 1751635538
  10. 1751635538
  11. 1751635538
  12. 1751635538
  13. 1751635538
  14. 1751635538
  15. 1751635538
  16. 1751635538
Contact Seller
Logo_OneOwner

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
84,762KM
VIN 2T1BR32E97C715206

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 1203
  • Mileage 84,762 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Child Safety Locks
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Interior

Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Exterior

Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Transmission Overdrive Switch

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Used 2020 Honda Clarity for sale in London, ON
2020 Honda Clarity 109,626 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2004 Lexus GX 470 AS IS SPECIAL, 4.7 V8, WELL MAINTAINED for sale in London, ON
2004 Lexus GX 470 AS IS SPECIAL, 4.7 V8, WELL MAINTAINED 314,134 KM $5,995 + tax & lic
Used 2001 Honda Civic SI, UNDERCOATED, MANUAL, VTEC, CERTIFIED for sale in London, ON
2001 Honda Civic SI, UNDERCOATED, MANUAL, VTEC, CERTIFIED 248,421 KM SOLD

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Primary

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-659-XXXX

(click to show)

519-659-7111

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

519-659-7111

2007 Toyota Corolla