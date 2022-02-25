Menu
2007 Toyota Corolla

209,371 KM

Details Features

$5,995

+ tax & licensing
$5,995

+ taxes & licensing

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

519-659-7111

2007 Toyota Corolla

2007 Toyota Corolla

CE*AUTO*GREAT ON FUEL*RELIABLE*CERTIFIED

2007 Toyota Corolla

CE*AUTO*GREAT ON FUEL*RELIABLE*CERTIFIED

Location

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$5,995

+ taxes & licensing

209,371KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 8419880
  • Stock #: XXXX
  • VIN: 2T1BR32E27C836594

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 209,371 KM

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Power Mirrors
Power Steering
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
CD Player

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Primary

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

