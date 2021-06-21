Menu
2007 Toyota FJ Cruiser

108,617 KM

Details Description Features

$18,995

+ tax & licensing
$18,995

+ taxes & licensing

Special T Auto

519-681-2031

Contact Seller
TRD

Location

Special T Auto

94 Exeter Road, London, ON N6L 1A2

519-681-2031

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$18,995

+ taxes & licensing

108,617KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 7398350
  • VIN: JTEBU11F670073627

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brown
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 108,617 KM

Vehicle Description

2007 TOYOTA FJ CRUISER TRD - Low Kms! 

$18,995 + HST & Licensing!

FULLY CERTIFIED!

BOOK YOUR TEST DRIVE TODAY - 519-681-2031

SPECIAL T AUTO - 94 EXETER RD LONDON

www.specialtyauto.ca

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Wheel Locks
Conventional Spare Tire

94 Exeter Road, London, ON N6L 1A2

