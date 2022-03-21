Menu
2007 Toyota FJ Cruiser

262,280 KM

Details Features

$11,995

+ tax & licensing
$11,995

+ taxes & licensing

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

519-659-7111

2007 Toyota FJ Cruiser

2007 Toyota FJ Cruiser

*MANUAL*4X4*4L V6*AS IS SPECIAL

2007 Toyota FJ Cruiser

*MANUAL*4X4*4L V6*AS IS SPECIAL

Location

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$11,995

+ taxes & licensing

262,280KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 8942371
  • Stock #: XXXX
  • VIN: JTEBU11F070005906

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 262,280 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
CD Player
Wheel Locks
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

