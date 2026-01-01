Menu
Account
Sign In
Used 2007 Toyota Highlander 7-Passenger for sale in London, ON

2007 Toyota Highlander

320,007 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2007 Toyota Highlander

7-Passenger

Watch This Vehicle
14500678

2007 Toyota Highlander

7-Passenger

Location

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

  1. 1785091594327
  2. 1785091594829
  3. 1785091595268
  4. 1785091595700
  5. 1785091596180
  6. 1785091596640
  7. 1785091597128
  8. 1785091597599
  9. 1785091598005
  10. 1785091598440
  11. 1785091598928
  12. 1785091599395
  13. 1785091599858
  14. 1785091600304
  15. 1785091600717
  16. 1785091601154
  17. 1785091601571
  18. 1785091602004
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments
Used
320,007KM
VIN JTEEP21A070203285

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 3
  • Mileage 320,007 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Heated Mirrors
Luggage Rack
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Cassette
AM/FM Radio
CD Player

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
3rd Row Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Used 2011 Toyota Corolla CE for sale in London, ON
2011 Toyota Corolla CE 21,823 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2007 Toyota Highlander 7-Passenger for sale in London, ON
2007 Toyota Highlander 7-Passenger 320,007 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2016 Volkswagen Jetta HIGHLINE, LEATHER, AUTO, ALLOYS, 4 CYL, CERTIFIED for sale in London, ON
2016 Volkswagen Jetta HIGHLINE, LEATHER, AUTO, ALLOYS, 4 CYL, CERTIFIED 232,444 KM $6,495 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Primary

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-659-XXXX

(click to show)

519-659-7111

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

519-659-7111

2007 Toyota Highlander