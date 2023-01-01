Menu
2007 Toyota Tacoma

255,667 KM

Details Features

$16,995

+ tax & licensing
$16,995

+ taxes & licensing

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

519-659-7111

2007 Toyota Tacoma

2007 Toyota Tacoma

TRD*NEW FRAME*BUMPER*LIGHTS*WHEELS*CERTIFIED

2007 Toyota Tacoma

TRD*NEW FRAME*BUMPER*LIGHTS*WHEELS*CERTIFIED

Location

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$16,995

+ taxes & licensing

255,667KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 9741601
  • Stock #: XXXX
  • VIN: 5TEUU42N67Z394278

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 255,667 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Primary

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

