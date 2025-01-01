Menu
Account
Sign In

2007 Toyota Yaris

41,661 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2007 Toyota Yaris

LE

Watch This Vehicle
12516355

2007 Toyota Yaris

LE

Location

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

  1. 1747012757938
  2. 1747012758432
  3. 1747012758868
  4. 1747012759309
  5. 1747012759729
  6. 1747012760149
  7. 1747012760536
  8. 1747012760970
  9. 1747012761434
  10. 1747012761914
  11. 1747012762357
  12. 1747012762833
  13. 1747012763255
  14. 1747012763677
  15. 1747012764107
  16. 1747012764570
  17. 1747012765002
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
41,661KM
Good Condition
VIN JTDKT923775041508

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 1057A
  • Mileage 41,661 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Child Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Interior

Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror

Exterior

Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Additional Features

Wheel Covers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Used 2007 Toyota Yaris LE, AUTO, HATCH, LOW KMS, ONLY 22,000KM, CERT for sale in London, ON
2007 Toyota Yaris LE, AUTO, HATCH, LOW KMS, ONLY 22,000KM, CERT 22,881 KM $11,495 + tax & lic
Used 2011 Jeep Compass North Edition, 4X4, SUNROOF, ONLY 69KMS, CERTIFIED for sale in London, ON
2011 Jeep Compass North Edition, 4X4, SUNROOF, ONLY 69KMS, CERTIFIED 70,273 KM $10,995 + tax & lic
Used 2004 Dodge SX 2.0 SX 2.0, VERY CLEAN, ONLY 39,000KMS, OILED, CERT for sale in London, ON
2004 Dodge SX 2.0 SX 2.0, VERY CLEAN, ONLY 39,000KMS, OILED, CERT 39,859 KM $6,495 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Primary

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-659-XXXX

(click to show)

519-659-7111

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

519-659-7111

2007 Toyota Yaris