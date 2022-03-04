$6,995+ tax & licensing
$6,995
+ taxes & licensing
Bart's Used Cars
519-673-3708
2007 Toyota Yaris
2007 Toyota Yaris
LE
Location
Bart's Used Cars
556 Hamilton Road, London, ON N5Z 1S6
519-673-3708
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
$6,995
+ taxes & licensing
153,000KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8581541
- VIN: JTDKT923175075475
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 153,000 KM
Vehicle Description
ok Here is your ultimate gas saver in excellent condition with low kilometers
Vehicle Features
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Power Mirrors
Power Steering
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
CD Player
Wheel Covers
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
