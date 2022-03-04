Menu
2007 Toyota Yaris

153,000 KM

Details Description Features

$6,995

+ tax & licensing
$6,995

+ taxes & licensing

Bart's Used Cars

519-673-3708

2007 Toyota Yaris

2007 Toyota Yaris

LE

2007 Toyota Yaris

LE

Location

Bart's Used Cars

556 Hamilton Road, London, ON N5Z 1S6

519-673-3708

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$6,995

+ taxes & licensing

153,000KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8581541
  VIN: JTDKT923175075475

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 153,000 KM

Vehicle Description

ok Here is your ultimate gas saver in excellent condition with low kilometers

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Power Mirrors
Power Steering
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
CD Player
Wheel Covers

Bart's Used Cars

Bart's Used Cars

556 Hamilton Road, London, ON N5Z 1S6

519-673-3708

