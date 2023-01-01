Menu
2007 Toyota Yaris

178,956 KM

Details Features

$3,995

+ tax & licensing
$3,995

+ taxes & licensing

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

519-659-7111

2007 Toyota Yaris

2007 Toyota Yaris

CE*AUTO*ONLY 178KMS*HATCH*AS IS SPECIAL

2007 Toyota Yaris

CE*AUTO*ONLY 178KMS*HATCH*AS IS SPECIAL

Location

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$3,995

+ taxes & licensing

178,956KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 9454153
  • Stock #: M49
  • VIN: JTDJT923575060750

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 178,956 KM

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Rear Bench Seat
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire
Wheel Covers

