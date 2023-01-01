Menu
2007 Toyota Yaris

287,405 KM

Details

$2,300

+ tax & licensing
Location

5 Star Dealer Group

1500 Dundas Street East, London, ON N5W 3B9

519-455-4227

$2,300

+ taxes & licensing

287,405KM
Used
  • Stock #: FS:15603
  • VIN: JTDJT923775073144

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Absolutely Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 287,405 KM

Vehicle Description

This vehicle has been traded in by a Valued customer for a newer vehicle and is being sold ' as is' without safety. Please understand that this vehicle is NOT represented as "Road Worthy" and is being sold without safety. This is because of the vehicle's age and/or km which means it does not meet a lender's parameters for financing. If you are looking for a cheap vehicle to safety yourself please contact us about this vehicle but if you would like a newer vehicle with fewer km that is certified please contact us on our toll-free number or apply online. View our 400+ vehicles in stock! Visit us online today!*Standard Equipment is the default equipment supplied for the Make and Model of this vehicle but may not represent the final vehicle with additional/altered or fewer equipment options.

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights

Convenience

Cup Holder

Additional Features

Cloth Interior

