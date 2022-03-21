Menu
2007 Volkswagen City Golf

177,000 KM

Details Features

$5,991

+ tax & licensing
$5,991

+ taxes & licensing

Downtown Motor Products

519-601-7474

2.0

2.0

Location

Downtown Motor Products

744 York Street, London, ON N5W 2S8

519-601-7474

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$5,991

+ taxes & licensing

177,000KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 8796371
  • Stock #: 7580
  • VIN: 9BWEL41J674009211

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 177,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Warranty Available
CD Player
Wheel Covers
Conventional Spare Tire

