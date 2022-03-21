2007 Volkswagen City Golf

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$5,991 + taxes & licensing 1 7 7 , 0 0 0 K M Used Good Condition Calculate Payments

Listing ID: 8796371

8796371 Stock #: 7580

7580 VIN: 9BWEL41J674009211

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Hatchback

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Manual / Standard

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 4

Mileage 177,000 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Rear Window Defrost Interior Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Warranty Warranty Available Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Additional Features Wheel Covers Conventional Spare Tire

