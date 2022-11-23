$CALL+ tax & licensing
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.
519-659-7111
2007 Volkswagen City Jetta
2.0
Location
Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.
2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
161,994KM
Used
Good Condition
- Listing ID: 9373957
- Stock #: 1147a
- VIN: 3VWTK49M77M639761
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 161,994 KM
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Child Safety Locks
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Steel Wheels
Wheel Covers
Conventional Spare Tire
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
