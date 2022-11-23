Menu
2007 Volkswagen City Jetta

161,994 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

519-659-7111

2007 Volkswagen City Jetta

2007 Volkswagen City Jetta

2.0

2007 Volkswagen City Jetta

2.0

Location

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

161,994KM
Used
Good Condition
  Listing ID: 9373957
  • Stock #: 1147a
  • VIN: 3VWTK49M77M639761

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 1147a
  • Mileage 161,994 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Child Safety Locks
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Steel Wheels
Wheel Covers
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Primary

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

