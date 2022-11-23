2007 Volkswagen City Jetta

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL + taxes & licensing 1 6 1 , 9 9 4 K M Used Good Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9373957

9373957 Stock #: 1147a

1147a VIN: 3VWTK49M77M639761

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 1147a

Mileage 161,994 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Rear Window Defrost Child Safety Locks Passenger Air Bag Sensor Interior Security System Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Front Reading Lamps Rear Reading Lamps Rear Bench Seat Convenience Keyless Entry Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Power Outlet Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player Seating Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Exterior Steel Wheels Additional Features Wheel Covers Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.