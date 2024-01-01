Menu
2008 BMW M5

184,928 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2008 BMW M5

V10, MANUAL, MOTOR WORK DONE, RARE, CERT

2008 BMW M5

V10, MANUAL, MOTOR WORK DONE, RARE, CERT

Location

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

  1. 1717866436
  2. 1717866437
Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
184,928KM
Good Condition
VIN WBSNB93518CX09826

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 10-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 184,928 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player

Additional Features

Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Active suspension
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

