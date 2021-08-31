2008 BMW X3

$6,995 + taxes & licensing 2 4 5 , 5 4 3 K M Used Excellent Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7990650

7990650 Stock #: 900220-CH:00399

900220-CH:00399 VIN: WBXPC73418WE52812

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 900220-CH:00399

Mileage 245,543 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Sunroof Seating Leather Interior Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Additional Features Fully loaded

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.