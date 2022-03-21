2008 BMW X3

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$10,991 + taxes & licensing 1 6 4 , 0 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition Calculate Payments

Listing ID: 8944918

8944918 Stock #: 7612

7612 VIN: WBXPC73418WE51868

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Tan Leather

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 164,000 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Anti-Lock Brakes Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Exterior Fog Lights Alloy Wheels Automatic Headlights Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Convenience Keyless Entry Mechanical Power Steering Push Button Start Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats Comfort Sunroof / Moonroof Warranty Warranty Available Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System CD Player Additional Features Cell Phone Hookup

