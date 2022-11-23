Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2008 BMW X3

154,000 KM

Details Features

$8,991

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$8,991

+ taxes & licensing

Downtown Motor Products

519-601-7474

Contact Seller
2008 BMW X3

2008 BMW X3

3.0si XDrive

Watch This Vehicle

2008 BMW X3

3.0si XDrive

Location

Downtown Motor Products

744 York Street, London, ON N5W 2S8

519-601-7474

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$8,991

+ taxes & licensing

154,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9406135
  • Stock #: 7675
  • VIN: WBXPC93478WJ21726

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 154,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Cell Phone Hookup

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Downtown Motor Products

2011 GMC Sierra 1500...
 240,000 KM
$9,991 + tax & lic
2007 Pontiac Torrent...
 162,000 KM
$7,991 + tax & lic
2008 BMW X3 3.0si XD...
 154,000 KM
$8,991 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Downtown Motor Products

Downtown Motor Products

Downtown Motor Products

744 York Street, London, ON N5W 2S8

Call Dealer

519-601-XXXX

(click to show)

519-601-7474

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory