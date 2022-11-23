$8,991+ tax & licensing
2008 BMW X3
3.0si XDrive
Location
744 York Street, London, ON N5W 2S8
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
154,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 9406135
- Stock #: 7675
- VIN: WBXPC93478WJ21726
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Beige
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 154,000 KM
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Cell Phone Hookup
744 York Street, London, ON N5W 2S8