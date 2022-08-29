$10,995+ tax & licensing
$10,995
+ taxes & licensing
Bart's Used Cars
519-673-3708
2008 Buick Allure
CXL
Location
556 Hamilton Road, London, ON N5Z 1S6
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
152,956KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 9078379
- VIN: 2G4WJ582181152780
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Beige
- Interior Colour Beige
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 152,956 KM
Vehicle Description
Pristine Pre Owned Classic with only 152 kms excellent clean clean inside and out Must Be Seen !!
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Sunroof / Moonroof
CD Player
Automatic Headlights
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
