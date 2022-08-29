Menu
2008 Buick Allure

152,956 KM

Details Description Features

$10,995

+ tax & licensing
CXL

2008 Buick Allure

CXL

Location

Bart's Used Cars

556 Hamilton Road, London, ON N5Z 1S6

519-673-3708

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

152,956KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9078379
  • VIN: 2G4WJ582181152780

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Beige
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 152,956 KM

Vehicle Description

Pristine Pre Owned Classic with only 152 kms excellent clean clean inside and out Must Be Seen !!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Sunroof / Moonroof
CD Player
Automatic Headlights
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics

Bart's Used Cars

556 Hamilton Road, London, ON N5Z 1S6

519-673-3708

