2008 Buick Enclave

217,278 KM

Details

$10,995

+ tax & licensing
$10,995

+ taxes & licensing

Bart's Used Cars

519-673-3708

2008 Buick Enclave

2008 Buick Enclave

CX

2008 Buick Enclave

CX

Location

Bart's Used Cars

556 Hamilton Road, London, ON N5Z 1S6

519-673-3708

Certified

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$10,995

+ taxes & licensing

217,278KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 9107605
  VIN: 5GAEV13748J277277

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Silver
  Interior Colour Black
  Body Style SUV / Crossover
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 6-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Mileage 217,278 KM

Vehicle Description

Sharp Classic Enclave CX 2 sunroofs leather 7 seater buckets Handles Amazing Drives like a Dream

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Sunroof / Moonroof
CD Player
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics

Bart's Used Cars

Bart's Used Cars

556 Hamilton Road, London, ON N5Z 1S6

