$10,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$10,995
+ taxes & licensing
Bart's Used Cars
519-673-3708
2008 Buick Enclave
2008 Buick Enclave
CX
Location
Bart's Used Cars
556 Hamilton Road, London, ON N5Z 1S6
519-673-3708
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
$10,995
+ taxes & licensing
217,278KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 9107605
- VIN: 5GAEV13748J277277
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 217,278 KM
Vehicle Description
Sharp Classic Enclave CX 2 sunroofs leather 7 seater buckets Handles Amazing Drives like a Dream
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Sunroof / Moonroof
CD Player
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Bart's Used Cars
Bart's Used Cars
556 Hamilton Road, London, ON N5Z 1S6